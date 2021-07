PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Back in March, the Marlin soccer team took a trip down to Deland, Florida and captured not only their first state championship, but Bay County’s first soccer state title, and Friday night, that title took on more than just a trophy,. The team got their rings, along with t-shirts and hoodies, but bven with all the excitement, the guys couldn’t help but think about how far they have come since the beginning of the season.