Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Dodge, Saunders by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-10 00:09:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-10 00:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Dodge; Saunders A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1230 AM CDT FOR CENTRAL DODGE AND NORTHWESTERN SAUNDERS COUNTIES At 1209 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Hooper to near Prague, moving southeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. These severe storms will be near Fremont and Nickerson around 1215 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Wahoo and Mead. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...70MPH