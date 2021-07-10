Former UMaine quarterback will play for his 3rd college team in 3 years

Quarterback play is always under the spotlight in college football, and with less than 60 days until kickoff, it’s never too early to examine which true freshmen will have a chance to play right away this season. Georgia Tech’s Jeff Sims, Vanderbilt’s Ken Seals and Mississippi State’s Will Rogers were just a few of the freshmen from the 2020 signing class to make an impact last fall. The ’21 campaign will also produce its share of freshmen standouts, with Notre Dame’s Tyler Buchner, Michigan’s J.J. McCarthy and SMU’s Preston Stone drawing plenty of offseason attention to claim the No. 1 job at their respective school.