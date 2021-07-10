Cancel
NFL

Former UMaine quarterback will play for his 3rd college team in 3 years

By Larry Mahoney
Bangor Daily News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer University of Maine quarterback Chris Ferguson is returning to the Colonial Athletic Association. Ferguson, who was a three-year starter at UMaine, will compete for the quarterback job at Towson University in Towson, Maryland. That’s after spending the 2020 season at Liberty University in Lynchburg, Virginia, where he saw very limited playing time while backing up the dynamic Malik Willis this past fall.

