Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Terre Haute, IN

Goals, Pride and Achievements

Tribune-Star
 5 days ago

Wabash Valley Road Runners in Terre Haute recently named winners of their 2021 scholarship competition. Ian Gadberry of Terre Haute North Vigo High School and Ben Ross of Marshall High School in Illinois each received $1,000 scholarships. Gadberry plans to attend Indiana State University and Ross will attend Butler University in the fall. Wabash Valley applicants are evaluated based on their academic and athletic accomplishments as well as the contributions they make to their schools and communities. High school applicants must be an active member of their high school cross country or track team participating in running events in their senior year and at least one other year or active members of a running club. For scholarship program details, visit http://www.wvrr.org/.

www.tribstar.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Evansville, IN
City
Brazil, IN
City
Terre Haute, IN
City
Linton, IN
Local
Indiana Sports
City
Rockville, IN
State
Illinois State
City
Rosedale, IN
Terre Haute, IN
Sports
City
Marshall, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cedarville University#Capital University#Griffith University#Ohio Valley University#Marshall High School#Indiana State University#Butler University#Ew1 Ew2#Ew3 Ew4#Ew5 Ew6#Gpa#Oliviastanderfer
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Science
Country
Brazil
News Break
Sports
Related
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Mask mandate returns to Los Angeles as coronavirus cases rise

July 15 (Reuters) - Los Angeles County will reimpose its mask mandate this weekend in the latest sign that public health officials are struggling with an alarming rise in coronavirus cases tied to the highly contagious Delta variant. The county, home to 10 million people and the nation's second-largest city,...
POTUSPosted by
CNN

FBI's Larry Nassar investigation failure is another black eye for the agency

(CNN) — The sharp rebuke from the Justice Department's inspector general over the FBI's mishandling of the sex abuse investigation of former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar is the latest in a recent string of embarrassing failures and could have broader repercussions for the bureau. Lawmakers who previously examined the...
BusinessPosted by
ABC News

Regulator sues Amazon to force recall of hazardous products

Safety regulators are suing Amazon to force it to recall hazardous products sold on its site, including flammable children’s pajamas, faulty carbon monoxide detectors and hair dryers that don’t protect users from getting electrocuted. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, which filed the complaint late Wednesday, said the online shopping...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Breyer says he's undecided on Supreme Court retirement

Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer told CNN in a new interview that he is undecided on retirement. The 83-year-old justice said “no” when CNN legal analyst Joan Biskupic asked if he has decided when he will retire. He also detailed two reasons that would contribute to any decision to leave...

Comments / 0

Community Policy