PEOPLE AND PLACES

The Girl Scouts of Northern Indiana-Michiana honored the following local Gold Award recipients at a recent ceremony at Goshen College. Because the annual award event was canceled in 2020 because of COVID-19, recipients from late 2019, 2020 and 2021 were recognized. They are: Cassandra Bohne, Catherine Dely and Elise Jones, all of Fort Wayne; Miranda Cash, of Columbia City; Katherine Josellis and Jaya Panicker, both of Warsaw; and Kathryn Pfeffer, of Wabash.