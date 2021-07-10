Cancel
Goshen, IN

PEOPLE AND PLACES

Fort Wayne Journal Gazette
 5 days ago

The Girl Scouts of Northern Indiana-Michiana honored the following local Gold Award recipients at a recent ceremony at Goshen College. Because the annual award event was canceled in 2020 because of COVID-19, recipients from late 2019, 2020 and 2021 were recognized. They are: Cassandra Bohne, Catherine Dely and Elise Jones, all of Fort Wayne; Miranda Cash, of Columbia City; Katherine Josellis and Jaya Panicker, both of Warsaw; and Kathryn Pfeffer, of Wabash.

journalgazette.net

