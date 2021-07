University of Saint Francis is having a Theology on Tap series that is aimed at single or married adults in their 20s and 30s of all faiths. The series, presented through the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend, will be at 6:30 p.m. each Tuesday through Aug. 3 at the Cougar Den, behind Trinity Hall on the university campus, 2701 Spring St. Outdoor seating is provided with meals and drinks available for purchase.