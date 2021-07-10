Cancel
Gardening

Master Gardener: Weeds or wildflowers? It's a matter of perspective

Tribune-Star
 5 days ago

Most landowners are familiar with two difficult to control weeds prevalent in both lawns and cultivated areas such as gardens – dandelions and creeping Charlie. Let’s start with dandelions. Dandelion (Taraxacum officinale) is a cool-season plant that reproduces in two ways, both by seeds and pieces of root. Its flowering...

www.tribstar.com

GardeningHGTV

Why Are My Tomato Leaves Turning Yellow?

Tomatoes are one of the most beloved crops for home gardeners, including beginners, yet also one of the most troublesome. They can play host to a number of pests and diseases, and their nutrition requirements are sizable, which is why they’re considered “heavy feeders.” Yellowing leaves on tomato plants can be a sign of many different problems, from nitrogen deficiency to underwatering to herbicide damage, but don’t panic — yellow leaves are extremely common with lots of potential solutions.
Prescott, AZSignalsAZ

The 12 Perennial Flowers That Live the Longest

This week, Lisa Watters-Lain Arizona’s Garden Gal of Watters Garden Center in Prescott, AZ discusses which flowers have the longest lifespan, which perennial flowers bloom all summer, and the best perennial flowers for Prescott. It’s frustrating to design a new flowerbed around your favorite perennial flowers, like delphiniums, Shasta daisies,...
Gardeningroyalexaminer.com

Keep these invasive plants out of your garden

It’s pretty, it would look great in your garden, and since your local garden center carries it, there’s no way it’s a destructive invasive species, right?. Not necessarily. According to Epic Gardening, while garden centers are most knowledgeable about the plants that they sell and most don’t carry invasive species, destructive plants slip through the cracks all the time, and can wind up in your garden.
GardeningForbes

10 Best Front Yard Landscaping Ideas

As a homeowner, you probably already know about the importance of curb appeal (perhaps your home’s curb appeal is the reason the property caught your eye in the first place?). Not only does it impact the amount of money your property can fetch on the real estate market, but it also plays a significant role in how you feel about your home each time you pull into the driveway—as well as the impression your neighbors get when they pass by.
Sun Lakes, AZsunbirdnews.com

Garden Information: Invasive Stinknet Weed

Stinknet is a fast-moving, invasive weed in Arizona and locally in Sun Lakes. It has green “carrot-like” leaves and rounded flowers. The leaves smell pungent and can be allergenic. It emerges from November to April and starts flowering in February. Seed is easily spread by wind and traffic. It loves to sprout along in the stones by the cement before the blacktop in your front yard, and also in your driveway cracks. If you do not get rid of it, it will sprout all over the yard and into the desert. When it easily seeds into our Sonoran Desert, it crowds out native plants and grows in mats that are highly flammable during our hot summers. Please remove this noxious weed if you find it in your Sun Lakes yard. Do not be fooled by the bright, round yellow flowers. I have been pulling it all over my local neighborhood in Sun Lakes, so please be vigilant and eliminate it.
Tillamook County, ORtillamookheadlightherald.com

Gardening Matters: Hot and dry

It would be hard for anyone to deny that the hot temperatures we had last week in Tillamook County are not normal. We just don’t see 100° in the city of Tillamook or 98° in Garibaldi very often. Thank goodness! I have been so spoiled with the moderate summers and winters on the North Oregon Coast that I don’t think I could stand those kinds of temps for an extended period of time without melting into a small puddle on the ground. Especially when we see them as early in the year as we did. Those are temperatures for maybe late August, not late June.
Napa County, CANapa Valley Register

Master Gardener of Napa County: Kids garden differently than adults

Gardening has always been a great way to grow food, connect with nature and stay physically active, and these benefits are no different for children. Nonetheless, kids don’t have the same abilities and attention span as adults, so keep the following tips in mind if you’re gardening with young people or designing a garden for them.
Batavia, NYThe Daily News Online

Master Gardener: Beneficial bugs pay dividends

A common reaction when you see a bug in the garden is to reach for the insect spray. Maybe it’s actually one of the good guys that helps keep those bad bugs under control. Most insects found in the home landscape aren’t harmful to our plants. There are many “beneficial” insects that pollinate our plants or provide us with bug control services.
Newburgh, INwarricknews.com

Southwest Indiana Master Gardener Association hosts garden walk

The Southwest Indiana Master Gardener Association held a garden walk over the weekend featuring a total of 12 gardens located at homes in Newburgh and Evansville. With a ticket to the 2021 garden walk, guests were able to view home gardens on the tour map booklet. The Wittman Garden, owned by Jim and Laura Wittman, located at 3922 Wethers Road, and the Wilsbacher Prayer Garden, owned by Jim and Mary Ann Wilsbacher, located at 120 W. Water St., represented Newburgh.
Agriculturekiowacountysignal.com

Master Gardener addresses ripe melon and garlic harvesting

Telling when a melon is ready to be harvested can be a challenge, or it may be quite easy. It all depends on the type of melon. Let’s start with the easy one. Muskmelons are one of those crops that tell you when they are ready to be picked. This can help you not only harvest melons at the correct time but also choose good melons when shopping. As a melon ripens, a layer of cells around the stem softens so the melon detaches easily from the vine. This is called “slipping” and will leave a dish-shaped scar at the point of stem attachment. When harvesting melons, put a little pressure where the vine attaches to the fruit. If ripe, it will release or “slip.”
GardeningThe Independent

8 edible garden weeds that are great for your health

Weeds are defined as wild, unwanted and unvalued – but while there’s no disputing their wildness, many people would definitely want them if they understood their true value. Many of the rapidly-growing green ‘pests’ actually boast a wealth of health benefits if consumed, because they contain useful bioactive compounds like...
Sapulpa, OKsapulpatimes.com

Check out these photos from the first annual Master Gardener Garden Tour

The first annual Creek County Master Gardener Garden Tour was held Saturday, June 19th and was a tremendous success. Master Gardeners who showcased their gardens to guests for a $5 donation were Kathy Berryhill, Kathleen Curran, Lyn Bingman, and Sonya Sheffel, all of Sapulpa. Proceeds will benefit a scholarship program for community beautification.
GardeningSkagit Valley Herald

Ask the Master Gardener — A fine time for vines

A common lament of gardeners is having no more room to put plants. But what about vines?. Vines are a wonderful way of expanding the garden upward, even when space is scarce. They can hide eyesores, soften structures, create shade, or mingle with other plants to increase texture and interest in the garden.
Gardeningwsmag.net

Designing Gardens for Year-Round Color and Protecting Your Investment

Create a colorful year-round garden filled with flowers, greenery, colorful fruit, fall color, winter interest and a few surprises. Consider seasonal interest when planning a new garden or landscape. Adding a few key plants to existing gardens can help boost your landscape’s seasonal appeal. Include a variety of plants with...
Mckean County, PABradford Era

Master Gardeners program awards four for their service in the community

SMETHPORT — Following a year of uncertainties with food supplies due to the pandemic, more people have turned to growing their own vegetables and fruits. The 38 people involved with the Master Gardeners program through Penn State Extension understand this trend and have been sharing their gardening knowledge with the community through speaking engagements, programs and environmental stewardship.
Humboldt County, CAkymkemp.com

UCCE Humboldt: UC Recruiting Master Gardeners

Do you enjoy gardening? Want to learn more about gardening and share your successes with others by volunteering in the community? Then the University of California Master Gardener Program is for you. The UCCE Humboldt/Del Norte program is pleased to announce their upcoming training. UC Master Gardeners are University of...
GardeningHanford Sentinel

Master Gardener: Poisonous plants and our pets

Our homes are considered safe havens for our family and pets. Unfortunately, most plant poisonings in dogs and cats are the result of exposure to plants we maintain in our homes and gardens or are substances from plants that are used for food, supplements or other purposes in the home.

