Courthouse dog raising money for company that trained her

The 20th Judicial District victim’s services office is hosting an online art auction to help support the facility that trained Barb, the courthouse dog. “This auction is our opportunity to give back to Canine Companions for the amazing gift they provided free of charge – Barb,” Susan Bradshaw, the victim/witness coordinator who is also one of Barb’s handlers, said. “We participate annually in their biggest fundraiser that is held in different regions of the country called DogFest. All proceeds will go directly to Canine Companions.”