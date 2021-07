The Cramer Brothers Band performs July 10 from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Kutztown Park Bandshell stage as part of the 2021 Borough of Kutztown Concert Series in the park. This will mark their 8th year performing in the Concert Series, since they took the Bandshell stage in July of 2013. Every year since then, they have drawn a tremendous and energetic crowd and have been a crowd favorite and perform to a packed house. The multi-talented musicians play contemporary country, classic country, and bluegrass music providing entertainment for all ages.