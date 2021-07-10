Cancel
Conway, AR

Parkinson's Disease support group meeting canceled

By Log Cabin Democrat
Log Cabin Democrat
 5 days ago

The July 14 meeting of the Parkinson’s Disease support group has been canceled due to the spike in new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, facilitator Bronnie Rose said. The next meeting is tentatively scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Aug. 11 at the McGee Center in west Conway. The facilitator will monitor COVID-19 case numbers, and make a decision as to whether or not to have it based on that. She will update the Log Cabin Democrat with a final decision.

Conway, AR
Arkansas Health
