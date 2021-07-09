Cancel
Nancy J. Hernly

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNancy Jo Hernly passed away on February 28, 2021 after a long, courageous battle with Parkinson’s Disease. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, funeral services for Nancy were private, for immediate family members only. Since restrictions have been lifted, her family will be hosting a celebration of life to commemorate Nancy and...

Stuart, NEholtindependent.com

Nancy Fessler

Stuart — Nancy Ann Fessler, 78, of Stuart died Friday, July 2, 2021 in Atkinson. Visitation will be held from 9-11 a.m. Thursday, July 15, 2021 at Stuart Community Church in Stuart. Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 15 at the church in Stuart. Pastor Wayne...
Kenton, OHKenton Times

Obit Nancy Coats

Services for Nancy J. Coats, 85 will be begin at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, July 7, 2021 at the Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton by Rev. Randall Forester. Burial will follow at Grove Cemetery. Friends may call two hours prior to services Wednesday at the funeral home. Memorial donations may...
Roswell, NMrdrnews.com

Nancy Lee Shafer

Nancy Lee Shafer, age 73, passed away from natural causes on Wednesday, June 23, 2021. Please take a moment and share a kind thought or memory with Nancy’s family at www.andersonbethany.com. Nancy was born in Carlsbad, New Mexico, on January 16, 1948, to Ira Ernest Shafer and Laura Elizabeth Shafer....
New Castle, INCourier-Times

Local Briefs

Brianna’s Hope, a recovery addiction program, meets from 10-11 a.m. each Saturday at Open Arms Church, 1618 Broad St., New Castle. Breakfast is served at 9:30 a.m. before each meeting. Call Fay Perdue at 765-686-1137 for more information. – Information provided. Housing authority meets Wednesday. The New Castle Housing Authority...
Claremont, NHThe Eagle Times

Carol (Couture) Westeren

Carol (Couture) Westeren CLAREMONT — Carol Eleanor (Couture) Westeren, an angel sent from heaven on Oct. 12, 1940, returned to heaven on March 6, 2021. Daughter of Albert Eleazer Couture and Priscilla Augusta (Moore) Couture; a loving sister to Jacqueline (Couture) Terrell; Christian mother of two All-American and valedictorian sons, Ronald Cyrus and Alan Carl Westeren; and whose love, humility, intelligence, leadership, patience, compassion, charity, ability to lift the spirits of loved ones, friends and foes alike, and lion-like courage/resolve to confront, persevere and forgive the unforgivable, forever endeared you, Carol, to your sons and fellow human beings who both love and respect you and will forever cherish the positive force of nature that you are and your having left this earth a more pleasant place as a result of your selfless devotion to others, before returning to heaven to continue miraculous and healing acts of compassion, mercy and grace that you perfected while on earth. Priceless and immeasurably important are your wise and reverent teachings. Your unconditional love for others and exemplary altruistic life which brought joy, happiness and inspiration to all fellow humans within your sphere of influence were, and are, your ongoing gift to this world. You lived your life as Jesus Christ taught in the Bible. Your motherly nurturing passion and instincts did not go unnoticed. Selfless sacrifices, intimate listening ability, caring attitude and proactive spiritual guidance were your strengths and immensely impacted and influenced the development and maturation of your two sons, who both excelled in life as a result of your Angelic Motherly Love. God transiently gifted Carol to Ron and Alan to shape and mold their destiny, then redeemed and reunited Carol, for eternity, with her loving parents, family and God/Creator in heaven. God bless your soul, Carol. The universe mourns the loss of your positive spirit on earth whilst heaven rejoices in your return to your glorious home. Your loving sons, Ron and Alan. Announcement/notification Claremont residents: Funeral 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 20, at gravesite in Mountain View Cemetery, Claremont, New Hampshire.
Liberty County, TXbluebonnetnews.com

Nancy Brandli

Once upon a time in the land of Toto and Dorothy, there was a young married couple by the name of Theodore Kerr and Marta Carole Kerr who were expecting their first child. Nancy Carole (Kerr) Brandli was born November 1, 1946, and little did they know that this precocious little girl would learn to sit on the counter of her parent’s truck stop and tell the truckers stories for tips. Her three brothers would follow: Michael Kerr, Patrick Kerr and Timothy Kerr.

