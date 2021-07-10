Cancel
Lynx win 6th straight, beating Aces without a free throw

By Associated Press
sandiegouniontribune.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLayshia Clarendon had 18 points and nine assists and the Minnesota Lynx won their sixth straight game, beating the Las Vegas Aces 85-77 on Friday night. Minnesota (11-7) did not attempt a free throw, the second time a WNBA team has finished a game without an attempt. The Lynx led 10-2, had a 37-18 advantage early in the second and led by at least 12 the rest of the way.

