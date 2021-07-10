New playground to come at Lincoln Recreation Center

New playground equipment to replace a set that is well beyond its lifespan will soon be on its way to the Lincoln Recreation Center. The College Station City Council on Thursday approved an item that allows for funds to go toward the design of a new playground. In a presentation to the council, Community Development Analyst Raney Whitwell said playground equipment is usually replaced every 15 years but the equipment at the center is much older than that. She showed the council photographs of the facility, highlighting shortfalls including a piece of plywood that has been added to protect children from falling and ground surfacing that is peeling, creating a tripping hazard.