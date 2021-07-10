Riverboat Discovery Fairbanks Alaska

- Basically around 940 at night, I called my mom and told her I forgot my toothbrush, and I wondered where it was at, and she told me it was here at home, and I was right about forgetting couple items I told her, and then all of a sudden my dad walked in the house, and I told my mom I “had to go”, and then my step mom started barking up the wrong tree, started accusing me of things and talking bad about me and my mom, and she was yelling at me really loud, and I started to panic I stayed silent, until she was yelling “answer” “answer” and then we both started yelling at each other until my dad broke us up, then I walk down the road for about 30 minutes to blow off the steam, and eventually my dad came and picked me up, and had a long conversation with me, I got back to the cabin and my sister was worried for me, and then my stepmother and my sister were getting into a fight, and my stepmom was trash talking my sister hard-core and my sister was crying, and My sister did not want to be around these people anymore, and I decided it was the best option to leave the situation and go back home, apparently my dad’s family is strange in their own ways and they don’t care and respect me or my sister ,