Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Stephen King Reveals the Worst Horror Movie He Ever Saw

By Produced by Digital Editors
Posted by 
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Stephen King is credited with single-handedly reviving the horror fiction genre. For more than 50 years, the accomplished author has been terrifying audiences with the most chilling horror stories of our time. Not one to be shy about what he thinks, King recently revealed the worst horror movie he ever...

www.cheatsheet.com

Comments / 0

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

109K+
Followers
65K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eli Roth
Person
Roger Ebert
Person
Stephen King
Person
Stanley Kubrick
Person
Rob Reiner
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Horror Movies#Horror Film#Newsweek#Lisey S Story#Cinema Blend#The Blair Witch Project#Egyptian#Ishtar#Blood Feast
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Movies
Related
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

One Of Tom Hanks’ Best Movies Is Blowing Up On Netflix

Paul Greengrass has a lot to answer for, with mid-2000s action cinema developing an obsession with the shaky cam techniques he utilized phenomenally after replacing Doug Liman at the helm of The Bourne Supremacy. It lent the proceedings an air of urgency and atmosphere, but a Best Director nomination for his subsequent directorial effort United 93 showed that his signature visual style worked just as well in the realm of the nail-biting true-life dramatic thriller.
TV Showswegotthiscovered.com

Stephen King Is Recommending A Forgotten Bruce Willis Thriller

Stephen King is obviously best known for his work in the horror genre, making him one of Hollywood’s most valuable resources, based on the fact there are currently upwards of two dozen movies and TV shows in development based on his extensive back catalogue. Despite his preference of the written word, the 73-year-old is happy to recommend any type of entertainment to his social media followers, with forgotten Bruce Willis thriller 16 Blocks among the latest.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Stephen King Praises An Overlooked Tom Hanks Movie

When he’s not busy seeing his novels and short stories being adapted for either the big or small screens, which is quite often considering there are currently upwards of 25 in the works, Stephen King is known for his avid consumption of film and television. The prolific author regularly shares...
TV & Videoswegotthiscovered.com

A Fantastic Gerard Butler Movie Is Dominating Netflix Today

Gerard Butler has had a varied career since his ascent to stardom in vampire horror Dracula 2000. Although he has taken on few voice roles, in each of the How to Train Your Dragon movies he memorably played Stoick the Vast, a Viking chieftain and father of series protagonist Hiccup. The third and final of them, The Hidden World, has landed straight into Netflix’s top ten.
TV & VideosTVOvermind

What We Learned from The Trailer for Stephen King’s “Chapelwaite”

What we already knew about Chapelwaite wasn’t much, but the trailer is showing us little else so far. The series, based on a Stephen King creation, will follow the story of a man that has relocated his family to his ancestral home after the passing of his wife, and from what we can see in the trailer, the ancestral home has seen better days. Anything with King’s name attached is usually expected to be terrifying, unnerving, and in many ways set to grate on the nerves and become the type of nightmare fuel that keeps people up at night. There’s not much shown in the trailer, but what is there so far is enough to make it clear that things are not right in the ancestral home of Charles Boone, who is played by Adrien Brody. Stephen King can take just about anything and turn it into a horrifying ordeal, and those that have adapted and pushed his stories to their limits in recent years have done a great job of making certain that his tales are being told in a way that will be seen as something worth watching.
MoviesDen of Geek

Blumhouse, Stephen King, and Joe Hill: A Match Made in Horror Heaven

In the 21 years since Jason Blum founded Blumhouse Productions — during which a sizable portion of the company’s output has been dedicated to the horror genre — one name has been conspicuously absent from the list of the banner’s collaborators: Stephen King. One reason for that may have been...
TV & VideosDecider

The Best Horror Movies on Netflix

We are in the middle of the hottest season of the year — and the temperature has warmed up, too! 90-degree heat has taken over the sidewalks and the countrysides, and where is one to go for a much-needed cooldown? Air conditioning is effective but expensive to keep running all day, and not everyone has access to a pool or a beach. But one source on which we can always rely to put some goosebumps on our arms is…horror movies. Nothing else can send chills down our spines with next to no effort taken at all on our part!
Movies/Film

‘Night of the Animated Dead’ Will Offer a New Take on One of the Greatest Horror Movies Ever Made

They’re coming to get you, Barbara… this time in two-dimensions!. Due to a copyright screw-up way back in 1968, Night of the Living Dead is part of the public domain. Without that flub, zombie movies and even horror movies as a genre might look very different today. As is, we get new and (sometimes) wonderful takes on George A. Romero’s opus pretty regularly. This latest one promises to be unique, at least, because it’s animated.
TV Seriesthedigitalfix.com

Stephen King’s Chapelwaite TV series starts airing this August

After a year of delays, Epix has announced that the highly anticipated spooky TV series Chapelwaite will begin airing in August of this year. Based on Stephen King’s short story, Jerusalem’s Lot, the series was initially announced back in December 2019, but due to Covid-19 complications had to stall its premiere until now.
MoviesPolygon

The 1980s throwback horror movie Let Us In dives deep into a creepy urban legend

Films like E.T., Explorers, and The Goonies helped make the 1980s into a golden age of tween sci-fi and adventure. While Netflix’s Stranger Things and Project Power reach back to that era of science fiction, the last few decades haven’t seen many ’80s-style tales of precocious, science-loving kids going on adventures or communicating with aliens. Let Us In, directed and co-written by Craig Moss (The Charnel House, Bad Ass), tries to re-introduce the subgenre to a new generation of kids while adding a pure horror spin, through its intrepid heroine Emily (The Unicorn’s Makenzie Moss) and some monsters based on the urban legend of The Black-Eyed Children. Though Moss’ performance is impressive, it isn’t enough to make this awkward film the next cult classic.
MoviesPosted by
Outsider.com

Classic Horror Movie Franchise Gets a Reboot: PHOTO

Rumors regarding an upcoming SyFy horror film reboot project have been swirling for some time. Now, horror fans are having a hard time containing their excitement as the first look of the much anticipated “The Slumber Party Massacre” reboot has finally arrived. The film will premiere on SyFy later this year.
MoviesPosted by
92.9 The Ticket

Cinema Savvy Reviews 2 New Horror Movies

Brandon Doyen looks at Forever Purge and Fear Street 1994, you may like both, but there is one that may be better and more interesting. Which one does he think is more likely to entertain you?. Forever Purge is the 5th movie in the Purge franchise so how is this...
Books & Literaturelocusmag.com

Gabino Iglesias Reviews Later by Stephen King

Later , Stephen King (Hard Case Crime 978-1-78909-649-1, $14.95, 272pp, tp) March 2021. Cover by Paul Mann. Later, Stephen King’s latest, is a horror story – something the narrator reminds readers of from time to time – but it’s one dressed up like a thriller with supernatural elements, and it has all the working parts of a pulpy crime novel. King has been known to walk the interstitial space between genres for most of his career, and Later is proof that he does his best work when mixing elements from various genres while keeping horror at the core of his narratives.
MoviesJezebel

Star Stephen Dorff Says He's 'Embarrassed' For Marvel Movie Stars

Blade star Stephen Dorff has become the latest figure in entertainment to criticize the Marvel movies, blaming current superhero movies for the business “becoming a big game show.”. “I still hunt out the good shit because I don’t want to be in Black Widow,” the actor told the U.K. Independent....
MoviesRottentomatoes.com

The Best Horror Movies of 2021, Ranked by Tomatometer

A Quiet Place Part II became the first post-quarantine theatrical release to match pre-pandemic box office numbers. So it was through horror that we declared, yes, we still like seeing movies with the lights off with strangers! It’s entirely fitting audiences came back to theaters screaming: Experiencing scary movies in theaters is a communal release of terror and tension, something a lot of people could’ve used after 2020.

Comments / 0

Community Policy