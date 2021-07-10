Supply-chain shortages cause challenges for local restaurant owners
CLAREMONT — For restaurants and food sellers, the transition from the pandemic has seemed equatable to switching from a drought to flash floods. Restaurants across the region, including Claremont, are busier than ever, as consumers clamor to resume socialization and their pre-pandemic habits. While restaurants are grateful for the business, the supply-side of the economic engine is struggling to catch up with the demand.www.eagletimes.com
