Shrewsbury short film hits festivals
Annalise Lockhart turned her childhood stomping grounds into a haunting directorial debut. “Inheritance,” a short film shot in Shrewsbury in 2019, is making the festival rounds — including a planned appearance in late August at the Middlebury New Filmmakers Festival. Lockhart, 29, a New York City-based filmmaker with a long list of assistant director credits, filmed the short at the cabin her mother, a former Spring Lake Ranch employee, purchased in the mid-’80s and that her extended family uses as a vacation home.www.eagletimes.com
