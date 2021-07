July 12 in East Central General Fishing & The Outdoors #1. 7/9 We got a super early start. At the ramp by 4:00am. 4 man crew. Fished on my buddy's BW23T. Our guests bought 50 croakers from the Port the night before so we had a live-well full of good baits. The bite was super slow at first. We had a popular spot all to ourselves for the first hour and then the boats just started pouring in. We managed 1 good red snapper and several vermilion before we moved to another spot. The second spot produced the rest of our catch.