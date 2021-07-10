Cancel
Butler County, NE

Severe Weather Statement issued for Butler, Gage, Lancaster, Saline, Saunders, Seward by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 22:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-10 05:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. This is a DANGEROUS SITUATION. These storms are potentially producing widespread wind damage across. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Target Area: Butler; Gage; Lancaster; Saline; Saunders; Seward A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1230 AM CDT FOR WESTERN LANCASTER...SEWARD...SALINE...SOUTHEASTERN BUTLER SOUTHWESTERN SAUNDERS AND NORTHWESTERN GAGE COUNTIES At 1206 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Weston to 5 miles southeast of Western, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...75 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Northwestern Lincoln, Seward, Crete, Milford, Wilber, Friend, Dorchester, Valparaiso, De Witt, Beaver Crossing, Brainard, Weston, Staplehurst, Western, Garland, Pleasant Dale, Dwight, Bee, Ulysses and Malcolm. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...75MPH

