Severe Weather Statement issued for Republic by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-09 22:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-10 05:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Republic A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1215 AM CDT FOR REPUBLIC COUNTY At 1206 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 7 miles east of Mahaska to near Norway, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Belleville, Scandia, Courtland, Cuba, Norway, Republic, Munden, Narka and Agenda. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...70MPHalerts.weather.gov
