Severe Weather Statement issued for Finney, Kearny, Lane, Scott by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-10 00:05:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-10 00:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Finney; Kearny; Lane; Scott THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN KEARNY NORTHWESTERN FINNEY...SOUTHERN SCOTT AND SOUTHWESTERN LANE COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 1215 AM CDT The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and no longer pose an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds are still possible with these thunderstorms. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 200 AM CDT for southwestern and west central Kansas.