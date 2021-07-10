Flood Advisory issued for Scott by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-10 02:48:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-10 05:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Scott The National Weather Service in Dodge City has issued a * Flood Advisory for Scott County in west central Kansas * Until 400 AM CDT. * At 1207 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Scott City, Modoc and Shallow Water. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.