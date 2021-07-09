Cancel
Music

Sleepy Kicks releases video for “Neighbourhood Watch”

canadianbeats.ca
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHalifax, NS’s four-piece indie-rock group, Sleepy Kicks is made up of Mitch Currie and Braden Kamermans (lead guitar/ vocals), Alex Heighton (bass), and Colin McCormick (drums). The group has unveiled their video for their new single, “Neighbourhood Watch”, which was directed by Jack Leahy. “We had such a great experience...

#Music Video#Canada#Halifax#Ns#Sleepy Kicks#Neighborhood Watch#Neighbourhood Watch#Canadian
