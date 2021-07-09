Sleepy Kicks releases video for “Neighbourhood Watch”

Electro-jam quintet Vintage Pistol is on a quest to make up for lost time this year with a stacked touring calendar that spans far beyond the Ozark Mountains from which they proceed. As self-proclaimed highway junkies, the thunderous rock outfit thrives in the whirlwind of dusty festival grounds and questionable roadside watering holes. Ahead of a most dizzying summer, we managed to catch Taylor Smith (guitar/vox), Garrett August (keys, synth), and Walt Blythe (lead guitar/vox) between gas-stops to discuss how their philosophy has evolved through the pandemic, and the band’s fool-proof formula to a perfect show. Catch the full conversation below, and enjoy a preview of the delightfully off the wall music video for Vintage Pistol’s new single, “Smoke About It,” right here on Grateful Web.
