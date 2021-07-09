Sleepy Kicks releases video for “Neighbourhood Watch”

Okay, you got me. I started out wanting to write about Newfoundland’s Slowpoke because the opener and longest track (immediate points) from their upcoming self-titled, self-released debut album is called “Stony Iommi” and that rules. But then I actually listened to the track, which effortlessly shifts from grindcore sludge to psychedelic jamming before giving way to the punk-via-desert hook of “Slumlord” and the leaves-bruises “Sid the Cat,” and well, by then you’re pretty much hooked. I don’t know if you’ve noticed, but I’ve been listening to a lot of records in the last couple weeks — 110 reviews’ll do that — and I hope you’ll give me the benefit of the doubt accordingly when I tell you that I haven’t heard anything in that entire process that sounds like this.