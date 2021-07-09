Cancel
Interview – Gary Zweig Kiddush Club

By Authors
canadianbeats.ca
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCanada’s rockin’ Rabbi, author, musician, and founder of Kiddush Club, Gary Zweig has unveiled the new track, “Exercise”. Channeling everyone from the world’s greatest athletes to the beginner at-home fitness enthusiast, Zweig says he set out to create an exciting song to exercise alongside with. “It’s fun, it’s funky, and...

#Exercise#Fitness#Rabbi#Kiddush Club#Rock N Roll#Jewish#Kiddush Club#Canadian
