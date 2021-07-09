Cancel
Tucson, AZ

Teresa Segovia Porter, 58

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTUCSON — Terri Segovia Porter, born August 25, 1962 to Bobby and Eva Segovia, passed away peacefully June 27, 2021. Terri was born and raised in Douglas Arizona and moved to Tucson where she settled and raised her family. She loved to socialize and laugh and always had a smile on her face. At one time she was an avid bowler. She kept in touch with friends and family through Facebook. She loved her kids dearly and adored her grandchildren.

