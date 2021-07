BENSON — Edward G. Meza, 79, of Benson, passed away on June 26, 2021 in Tucson, Arizona. Edward was born in Mescal/ Benson, Arizona to Juanita and Joaquin on November 1, 1941. He graduated from Benson High School and served in the Army during the Vietnam War. He married Josie R. Torres on December 16, 1967, in Benson and worked at Apache Powder Plant. He later graduated from Pima College and worked as an Engineer Technician and Project Manager in civil service at Fort Huachuca for 20 years. Ed divorced and later married Sharon K. Ash on November 13, 2004, in Benson.