Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Scotts Bluff County, NE

Scotts Bluff County Commissioners personnel committee to look at Juneteenth, holiday debate

By Maunette Loeks
Star-Herald
 6 days ago

Twelve is the number of holidays that Scotts Bluff County Commissioners have set their sights on for county employees, according to discussion during this week’s meeting. The Scotts Bluff County Commissioners met on Tuesday, July 6. One of the discussions centered around the number of holidays employees are allowed to take, a discussion that started at a previous meeting after state and federal authorities declared Juneteenth a holiday.

starherald.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Scotts Bluff County, NE
Government
Local
Nebraska Government
City
Morrill, NE
County
Scotts Bluff County, NE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Columbus Day#Independence Day#The U S Senate#The U S House#The Nebraska Legislature
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Biden hails 'transformative' child tax credit payments

President Biden on Thursday hailed the expanded child tax credit as a “transformative” achievement that would offer needed relief for families and made the case for Congress to further extend the payments in forthcoming legislation. In remarks from the White House, Biden said the payments would spur the largest one-year...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Pentagon: Colombians arrested in Haiti leader's killing had US training

Some of the former Colombian servicemen who have been arrested in connection with the assassination of the Haitian president had received U.S. military training, the Pentagon confirmed Thursday. “A review of our training databases indicates that a small number of the Colombian individuals detained as part of this investigation had...

Comments / 0

Community Policy