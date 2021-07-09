Scotts Bluff County Commissioners personnel committee to look at Juneteenth, holiday debate
Twelve is the number of holidays that Scotts Bluff County Commissioners have set their sights on for county employees, according to discussion during this week’s meeting. The Scotts Bluff County Commissioners met on Tuesday, July 6. One of the discussions centered around the number of holidays employees are allowed to take, a discussion that started at a previous meeting after state and federal authorities declared Juneteenth a holiday.starherald.com
