Meet Karina and Ari Cohen, the couple behind the company that could become Denver's first cannabis delivery enterprise. Driving the news: The Cohens, who moved to Colorado from the East Coast nearly five years ago, are the first in Denver to apply for a delivery permit since the city legalized weed delivery and smoking lounges (fittingly) on April 20. The license application process opened in late June. Their self-funded startup, Doobba LLC, could start pot drop-offs by late summer or early fall, Denver excise and licenses spokesperson Molly Duplechian told Axios.Why it matters: Ari's prior arrest for marijuana possession and...