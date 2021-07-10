Cancel
Immigration

With shrinking population will come new approaches

Morning Journal
 5 days ago

As the economy reopens in the wake of COVID-19 shutdowns, employers are facing a harsh reality. There are simply fewer workers, including right here in our own area. Yes, some of that right now is due to COVID-related unemployment money still being dispersed. That is obvious and well-documented. But that will end at some point. The guess here is that employers will still be scrambling in some sectors to fill slots.

