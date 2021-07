Apple will most likely refresh the iPad Pro in 2022, and one of the key features of the refresh is apparently the use of a 3nm chipset. It also seems that the iPhone lineup might have to wait until 2023 because the report claims that due to yield rates and scheduling, the iPhone 14 will instead rely on the 4nm process, which is still an improvement over the current 5nm process used in the iPhone 12 and is also expected to be used in the iPhone 13 later this year.