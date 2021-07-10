Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Broken Flames Teams With Producer Lucas A. Ferrara to Launch Film Fund For Writers at Cannes (EXCLUSIVE)

By Naman Ramachandran
Posted by 
Variety
Variety
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The U.K.’s Broken Flames Prods. has entered into a partnership with producer Lucas A. Ferrara to form a new film fund for writers, it was revealed at Cannes on Friday. The fund will provide an opportunity for emerging writers to get their projects financed and produced, with the winner also receiving a monetary stipend. Writers may submit original previously unproduced scripts of up to 15 pages, which have a mental health focus. The winner will have their film made by the team at Broken Flames Prods.

variety.com

Comments / 0

Variety

Variety

25K+
Followers
35K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Harry Collett
Person
Elizabeth Berrington
Person
Mia Mckenna Bruce
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cannes#Broken Flames#Variety Greenwood#Broken Flames Prods
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
Related
MoviesScreendaily

RLJE Films, Concourse in North American deal on Cannes Marché YA sci-fi ‘I Am Mortal’ (exclusive)

RLJE Films has acquired North American rights from Concourse Media to Cannes Marché sales title and YA dystopian sci-fi I Am Mortal. Sean Gunn, Eloise Smyth, Abraham Lewis, Nina Kiri and John Harlan Kim star in the film, set 200 years in the future when the human race has achieved immortality through a genetic vaccine and all war, violence and crime have been eradicated.
Movieswiltonbulletin.com

Producer Jeremy Chua Discusses Cannes Pic 'Rehana,' Film Funding

Singaporean producer Jeremy Chua has amassed an impressive body of work in a relatively short period of time. Adullaah Mohammad Saad’s “Rehana,” a Singapore/Bangladesh co-production led by Chua’s Potocol, will pay at Un Certain Regard. “A Lullaby to the Sorrowful Mystery” (2016) by Philippines auteur Lav Diaz had considerable festival play, including at Karlovy Vary, San Sebastian and Busan; Ying Liang’s “A Family Tour” (2018) was at Locarno, New York and London; Bradley Liew’s “Motel Acacia” played Tokyo, Taipei and Bucheon; John Clang’s “A Love Unknown” (2020) bowed at Rotterdam; while Raya Martin’s “Death of Nintendo” (2020) debuted at Berlin.
Scotland, CTGreenwichTime

'Moonfall' Studio AGC Launches Supernatural Thriller 'Consecration' (EXCLUSIVE)

“Moonfall” co-producer and sales agent AGC Studios is launching the Christopher Smith-directed supernatural thriller “Consecration.”. Stuart Ford’s independent studio will fully finance and co-produce the pic alongside BigScope Films and Moonriver Content. The movie turns on events following the suspicious death of a priest, whose sister goes to the Mount Saviour Convent in Scotland to find out what really happened to her brother. There, she soon uncovers murder, sacrilege and a disturbing truth about her own shadowy past that brings long-buried trauma to the surface.
MoviesPosted by
Variety

All Rights Adds Mexican Animation ‘Agavia’ to Cannes Market Slate (EXCLUSIVE)

Hong Kong- and Paris-based sales agent All Rights Entertainment has picked up representation of upcoming animated film “Agavia and the Forgotten Kingdom,” depicting Mexican mythology, tradition and heritage. The film is being produced by Guadalajara-based Metacube Entertainment, which previously produced “Salma’s Big Wish” (aka “Dia de Muertos”). It is now...
MoviesScreendaily

Samuel Goldwyn Films swoops on Tribeca hit ‘Wildmen’ (exclusive)

Samuel Goldwyn Films has acquired US rights to Thomas Daneskov’s comedy thriller Wildmen following its buzzy premiere in Tribeca’s international film competition in June. Paris-based sales company Charades launched the film at the online EFM in March but truly started tying up deals on the title during the Marché du Film’s Pre-Cannes screenings following its successful Tribeca outing.
MoviesObserver

Universal to Develop and Produce Exclusive Original Films for Peacock

The ever-fluid challenges of a constantly evolving entertainment industry require creative solutions. In that spirit, Universal Filmed Entertainment Group (UFEG), which is composed of Universal, Focus Features, Illumination and DreamWorks Animation titles, are remodeling the traditional Pay-One window in a deal with streaming service Peacock. Beginning with the 2022 theatrical...
Moviesfilmneweurope.com

Docu Talents 2021, Ji.hlava Film Fund and Emerging Producers at Cannes

Docu Talents from the East 2021 – selection announced!. Eight remarkable documentary projects in post-production from Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Hungary, Lithuania, Poland, Romania, Russia and Slovakia made it to the 17th edition of Docu Talents from the East 2021. Since 2005, Docu Talents has served as a launchpad for a number of documentaries from the region of Central and Eastern Europe. The presentations will take place at Cinelink Industry Days at Sarajevo Film Festival on August 14–19. The most promising project will receive 5,000 USD cash prize in partnership with Current Time TV.
TV & VideosNew Haven Register

Avalon Powers Up Film-TV Production, Services (EXCLUSIVE)

Madrid-based Avalon is transforming from a prestige producer-distributor into an industrial force. Founded by CEO Stefan Schmitz in 1996, Avalon has carved a reputation most recently for producing and releasing in Spain Carla Simon’s “Summer 1993,” a Berlin 2017 First Feature Award winner. It produced Clara Roquet’s Cannes Critics’ Week entry “Libertad.”
Moviesseattlepi.com

'Minor Premise' Rights Acquired by MPI Media Group Which Kicks Off Sales at Cannes Marché du Film (EXCLUSIVE)

MPI Media Group has acquired U.S. and international sales rights, outside the U.K. and Latin America, to award-winning sci-fi thriller “Minor Premise,” making its market debut at this year’s Cannes Marché du Film. MPI has already closed sales in three key territories: France to Koba Films, the Middle East to Phoenicia Pictures Intl. and in Taiwan with Moviecloud.
MoviesLaredo Morning Times

Michael Gentile's Paris-Based The Film to Produce 'Farewell Caracas,' 'Et Maintenant, Le Feu,' Julie Delpy's Next Film (EXCLUSIVE)

Michael Gentile’s Paris-based The Film, the banner behind Julie Delpy’s upcoming show “On the Verge,” is developing a string of projects with emerging filmmakers, notably Yaël Cojot-Goldberg’s “Farewell Caracas” and Mehdi Fikri’s drama “Et maintenant, le feu.”. The company is also producing Danielle Arbid’s “Des châteaux qui brûlent,” based on...

Comments / 0

Community Policy