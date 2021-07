GLADSTONE — Last year, COVID-19 halted the free summer shows that are part of Gladstone Theatre in the Park. This year, the group is offering two shows. The first is inspired by Tony Award-winning Roald Dahl’s “Matilda The Musical,” which is described as a captivating masterpiece from the Royal Shakespeare Company that revels in the anarchy of childhood, the power of imagination and the inspiring story of a girl who dreams of a better life.