Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WWE

No Identity Crisis

By COURTNEY WOODS InterMat
ctnewsonline.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUnlike many other sports, wrestling provides an equal opportunity to all youth, high school, collegiate, and elite-level athletes regardless of age, size, gender, race, ethnicity, socio-economic status, familial structure and various other factors. Those factors alone do not define an individual’s success. What defines an individual’s success in wrestling is a combination of speed, agility, technical skill and unmatched physical and mental toughness, all of which are met by an intrinsic motivation within an individual.

www.ctnewsonline.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race#Mat#Combat#The Takedown Club#Ark City High School#The University At Buffalo#Division#All American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Combat Sports
News Break
NCAA
News Break
WWE
Place
Sydney
News Break
Sports
Related
POTUSPosted by
CNN

FBI's Larry Nassar investigation failure is another black eye for the agency

(CNN) — The sharp rebuke from the Justice Department's inspector general over the FBI's mishandling of the sex abuse investigation of former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar is the latest in a recent string of embarrassing failures and could have broader repercussions for the bureau. Lawmakers who previously examined the...
BusinessPosted by
ABC News

Regulator sues Amazon to force recall of hazardous products

Safety regulators are suing Amazon to force it to recall hazardous products sold on its site, including flammable children’s pajamas, faulty carbon monoxide detectors and hair dryers that don’t protect users from getting electrocuted. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, which filed the complaint late Wednesday, said the online shopping...
Congress & CourtsCNN

Liberals struggle with Breyer's refusal to retire

Washington (CNN) — Justice Stephen Breyer's latest signal, in comments made exclusively to CNN, that he is not yet ready to retire from the Supreme Court is angering progressive advocates and leading legal observers to wonder whether the left's pressure campaign on Breyer backfired. For months, liberal groups have called...

Comments / 0

Community Policy