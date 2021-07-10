No Identity Crisis

Unlike many other sports, wrestling provides an equal opportunity to all youth, high school, collegiate, and elite-level athletes regardless of age, size, gender, race, ethnicity, socio-economic status, familial structure and various other factors. Those factors alone do not define an individual’s success. What defines an individual’s success in wrestling is a combination of speed, agility, technical skill and unmatched physical and mental toughness, all of which are met by an intrinsic motivation within an individual.