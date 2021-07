We are born to be intuitive eaters. Babies cry when they are hungry and stop eating when they are full. As frustrating as it is for parents at times, kids will eat or not eat depending on whether they are hungry, regardless if it’s mealtime. However, as we grow up, we listen less to our bodies and more to outside influences about food. We eat because the clock tells us it’s time. We believe we must clean our plates even if we are full or that dessert is a reward. We’re told that certain foods are good and others are bad. We go on crazy diets that force us to limit our food intake even though we may still be hungry. Intuitive eating can teach you how to get back to eating naturally.