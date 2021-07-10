Cancel
MLB

Royals let one get away

By ANNE ROGERS Kansas City Royals
 5 days ago

CLEVELAND — Moments after Carlos Santana haunted his former team with a game-tying homer in the top of the ninth inning Thursday night, the Cleveland Indians took the momentum right back with the final say. With one out in the bottom of the ninth, Cesar Hernandez doubled off reliever Greg...

