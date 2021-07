General Motors has turned to German parts supplier Kuka AG to start building the all-electric EV600 commercial van. The EV600 was announced in January alongside the formation of GM’s new BrightDrop business, which is designed to offer various electric “first-to-last-mile products.” GM has inked a supply contract with FedEx for the EV600 and Kuka will build the first units to ensure it stays on track with its schedule to begin deliveries this year.