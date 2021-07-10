Get the facts: research-based info for growing your green thumb

We are in the height of the season for home gardens. Whether you’re a seasoned veteran gardener, or just establishing your green thumb, odds are you have questions. K-State Research and Extension is here for you during this process with science-based facts from the experts who really understand what’s going on. While you can always get information from Google, and some of it may be factual, it’s always a good idea to find information from a trusted, accredited source like your state’s land-grant institution. Our office has received many questions regarding tomatoes in recent weeks, so I’ll provide you a broad overview of blossom-end rot, tomato horn worm, fertilizing tomatoes and tomato fruitworm.