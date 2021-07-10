Benjamin Hamilton Langley, 53, of Chocowinity, passed away on July 5, 2021 at the Vidant Medical Center in Greenville, NC. He was born on June 21, 1968 in Washington, NC. He served his country in the US Navy and was a veteran of the Gulf War. Benjamin was employed by Stanadyne for many years and later at Weyerhaeuser. He was a member of Eastern Pines Church of Christ in Greenville, NC. Ben lived his life by putting God and his family first. He never met a stranger and was always willing to lend a helping hand.. Ben’s passion was building and troubleshooting computers and in his spare time he enjoyed playing online games with his sons and just hanging out with his family. He was an amazing man and will be greatly missed by his family and friends. Benjamin is survived by his father: David Franklin “Frank” Langley, Sr., his mother: Angie “Reita” Langley Hernandez and her husband Martin Hernandez: his wife, Teresa Langley, two sons, Benjamin Zachary-Wade Langley and significant other, Jessica Smith and Samuel Alexander Langley and fiancée Emily McHenry, two daughters, Jessica Danielle Ham and husband Kendall, Tiffany Smith Kight and husband Kevin, one sister, Mignon Langley Norman and husband Levie , two brothers: Christopher Lee Langley and fiancée: Holly Johnson, David Franklin Langley, Jr.; one grandson, Michael Nicholson; four granddaughters, Kassidy Kight, Kandace Ham, Skylar Kight, and Ashlyne Sather. The family will receive friends from 6:00 pm – 9:00 pm, Monday, July 12, 2021 at Joseph B. Paul, Jr. & Washington Funeral & Cremation. Arrangements are by Joseph B. Paul, Jr. & Washington Funeral & Cremation.