Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Benjamin Hamilton Langley

Daily Reflector
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBenjamin Hamilton Langley, 53, of Chocowinity, passed away on July 5, 2021 at the Vidant Medical Center in Greenville, NC. He was born on June 21, 1968 in Washington, NC. He served his country in the US Navy and was a veteran of the Gulf War. Benjamin was employed by Stanadyne for many years and later at Weyerhaeuser. He was a member of Eastern Pines Church of Christ in Greenville, NC. Ben lived his life by putting God and his family first. He never met a stranger and was always willing to lend a helping hand.. Ben’s passion was building and troubleshooting computers and in his spare time he enjoyed playing online games with his sons and just hanging out with his family. He was an amazing man and will be greatly missed by his family and friends. Benjamin is survived by his father: David Franklin “Frank” Langley, Sr., his mother: Angie “Reita” Langley Hernandez and her husband Martin Hernandez: his wife, Teresa Langley, two sons, Benjamin Zachary-Wade Langley and significant other, Jessica Smith and Samuel Alexander Langley and fiancée Emily McHenry, two daughters, Jessica Danielle Ham and husband Kendall, Tiffany Smith Kight and husband Kevin, one sister, Mignon Langley Norman and husband Levie , two brothers: Christopher Lee Langley and fiancée: Holly Johnson, David Franklin Langley, Jr.; one grandson, Michael Nicholson; four granddaughters, Kassidy Kight, Kandace Ham, Skylar Kight, and Ashlyne Sather. The family will receive friends from 6:00 pm – 9:00 pm, Monday, July 12, 2021 at Joseph B. Paul, Jr. & Washington Funeral & Cremation. Arrangements are by Joseph B. Paul, Jr. & Washington Funeral & Cremation.

www.reflector.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Navy#Christopher Lee#Samuel Alexander#Chocowinity#The Us Navy#Weyerhaeuser
Related
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Mask mandate returns to Los Angeles as coronavirus cases rise

July 15 (Reuters) - Los Angeles County will reimpose its mask mandate this weekend in the latest sign that public health officials are struggling with an alarming rise in coronavirus cases tied to the highly contagious Delta variant. The county, home to 10 million people and the nation's second-largest city,...
POTUSPosted by
CNN

FBI's Larry Nassar investigation failure is another black eye for the agency

(CNN) — The sharp rebuke from the Justice Department's inspector general over the FBI's mishandling of the sex abuse investigation of former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar is the latest in a recent string of embarrassing failures and could have broader repercussions for the bureau. Lawmakers who previously examined the...
BusinessPosted by
ABC News

Regulator sues Amazon to force recall of hazardous products

Safety regulators are suing Amazon to force it to recall hazardous products sold on its site, including flammable children’s pajamas, faulty carbon monoxide detectors and hair dryers that don’t protect users from getting electrocuted. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, which filed the complaint late Wednesday, said the online shopping...

Comments / 0

Community Policy