Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

James H. "JB" Hardy, Sr.

Daily Reflector
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMr. James H. "JB" Hardy, Sr., age 66 of Greenville, departed this life on Wednesday, July 7, 2021 at Vidant Medical Center, Greenville. James, a son of the late John and Delia Pope Hardy, was born January 16, 1955 in Halifax County. He graduated in 1973 from Northwest High School, Littleton and continued his education at Elizabeth City State University, graduating in 1977. He was a devout member of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, J.T. Doles Alumni and Eva J. Lewis Alumni Chapters; worked 30 years for NC Department of Corrections, recipient of the Long Leaf Pine of North Carolina and proud owner of Supreme and Superior Fashions. He is survived by his devoted partner: Dr. Patti Sanders-Smith of Greenville; children: James H. Hardy, Jr. (Colleen) of Arlington, VA, Alyson Hardy-Jones (Rico) and Ashley Hardy of Woodbridge, VA, Kamisha Smith of Greensboro, NC and bonus son, Robert "Trey" Harvey (Latoya) of Greenville, NC; five grandchildren: sisters: Brenda Hardy-Powell of Roanoke Rapids, NC and Annie Hardy Grant of Baltimore, MD; brothers-in-law: Dr. Gerald Hill of Reidsville, NC and Freager R. Sanders (Sherry) of Richmond, VA; devoted special nephew: Alvin "Rock" Hardy (Joyce) of Roanoke Rapids, NC; a host of other nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends nationwide. The Celebration of Life for Mr. James H. "JB" Hardy, Sr. will be held Wednesday, July 14, 2021 at William R. Davie Middle School, 4391 US 158, Roanoke Rapids, NC beginning with viewing from 10:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M., followed by the Omega Ceremony at 11:00 A.M. The Funeral Service will begin at 12:00 Noon with Rev. Dr. Keith Berryhill officiating. Interment will follow in the Faithful Band Baptist Church Cemetery, Pleasant Hill, NC. Friends are welcomed to share with the family at the home of Dr. Patti Sanders-Smith, 200 Ravenwood Drive, Greenville, NC 27834 or Ms. Brenda Hardy-Powell, 208 Teakwood Drive, Roanoke Rapids, NC 27870 In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to the James "JB" Hardy, Sr. Scholarship Fund, payable to: Elizabeth City State University Foundation, P.O. Box 1467, Elizabeth City, NC 27906. Arrangements have been entrusted to Cofield Mortuary where condolences may be sent via www.cofieldmortuary.com or cofieldmortuary@vol.com Masks and/or facial coverings are required and requested to be worn for the safety and protection of everyone in attendance.

www.reflector.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vidant Medical Center#Northwest High School#Omega Psi Phi Fraternity#Md#The Celebration Of Life#The Funeral Service#Scholarship Fund#P O Box 1467#Cofield Mortuary
Related
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Mask mandate returns to Los Angeles as coronavirus cases rise

July 15 (Reuters) - Los Angeles County will reimpose its mask mandate this weekend in the latest sign that public health officials are struggling with an alarming rise in coronavirus cases tied to the highly contagious Delta variant. The county, home to 10 million people and the nation's second-largest city,...
POTUSPosted by
CNN

FBI's Larry Nassar investigation failure is another black eye for the agency

(CNN) — The sharp rebuke from the Justice Department's inspector general over the FBI's mishandling of the sex abuse investigation of former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar is the latest in a recent string of embarrassing failures and could have broader repercussions for the bureau. Lawmakers who previously examined the...
BusinessPosted by
ABC News

Regulator sues Amazon to force recall of hazardous products

Safety regulators are suing Amazon to force it to recall hazardous products sold on its site, including flammable children’s pajamas, faulty carbon monoxide detectors and hair dryers that don’t protect users from getting electrocuted. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, which filed the complaint late Wednesday, said the online shopping...

Comments / 0

Community Policy