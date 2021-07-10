Mr. James H. "JB" Hardy, Sr., age 66 of Greenville, departed this life on Wednesday, July 7, 2021 at Vidant Medical Center, Greenville. James, a son of the late John and Delia Pope Hardy, was born January 16, 1955 in Halifax County. He graduated in 1973 from Northwest High School, Littleton and continued his education at Elizabeth City State University, graduating in 1977. He was a devout member of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, J.T. Doles Alumni and Eva J. Lewis Alumni Chapters; worked 30 years for NC Department of Corrections, recipient of the Long Leaf Pine of North Carolina and proud owner of Supreme and Superior Fashions. He is survived by his devoted partner: Dr. Patti Sanders-Smith of Greenville; children: James H. Hardy, Jr. (Colleen) of Arlington, VA, Alyson Hardy-Jones (Rico) and Ashley Hardy of Woodbridge, VA, Kamisha Smith of Greensboro, NC and bonus son, Robert "Trey" Harvey (Latoya) of Greenville, NC; five grandchildren: sisters: Brenda Hardy-Powell of Roanoke Rapids, NC and Annie Hardy Grant of Baltimore, MD; brothers-in-law: Dr. Gerald Hill of Reidsville, NC and Freager R. Sanders (Sherry) of Richmond, VA; devoted special nephew: Alvin "Rock" Hardy (Joyce) of Roanoke Rapids, NC; a host of other nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends nationwide. The Celebration of Life for Mr. James H. "JB" Hardy, Sr. will be held Wednesday, July 14, 2021 at William R. Davie Middle School, 4391 US 158, Roanoke Rapids, NC beginning with viewing from 10:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M., followed by the Omega Ceremony at 11:00 A.M. The Funeral Service will begin at 12:00 Noon with Rev. Dr. Keith Berryhill officiating. Interment will follow in the Faithful Band Baptist Church Cemetery, Pleasant Hill, NC. Friends are welcomed to share with the family at the home of Dr. Patti Sanders-Smith, 200 Ravenwood Drive, Greenville, NC 27834 or Ms. Brenda Hardy-Powell, 208 Teakwood Drive, Roanoke Rapids, NC 27870 In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to the James "JB" Hardy, Sr. Scholarship Fund, payable to: Elizabeth City State University Foundation, P.O. Box 1467, Elizabeth City, NC 27906. Arrangements have been entrusted to Cofield Mortuary where condolences may be sent via www.cofieldmortuary.com or cofieldmortuary@vol.com Masks and/or facial coverings are required and requested to be worn for the safety and protection of everyone in attendance.