Covid remains on the radar for some local officials

LISBON — Local coronavirus case numbers have slowed down, but the disease remain on the radar of some county officials. According to the Ohio Department of Health, since June 10, there have been an increase of 49 cases in Columbiana county, bringing the total number of cases since the beginning of the pandemic to 9,058. Five people have been reported hospitalized from the virus in a month, bringing the total to 505. There have been six additional deaths added to the county totals by the state, bringing the total to 235 deaths.