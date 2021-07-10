Linda Louise Jones Parham, 82, passed away on Friday, August 14, 2020. A Celebration of Life service will be held at 2 PM on Saturday, July 17, 2021 at First Presbyterian Church. Linda was born in Laurinburg and grew up in Fayetteville. She graduated from the University of South Carolina with a degree in pharmacy. It was there that she met the man who would become her husband. They lived in Kinston, NC, St. Paul, MN, and Bristol, TN before settling in Greenville in 1967. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church and served there in many different roles throughout the years. Linda loved helping others, playing bridge, reading, knitting, and cooking and eating good food. In the past decade, she knitted over 200 prayers shawls for FPC and The Service League of Greenville Inpatient Hospice, where she spent her last days. During the last week of her life, Linda repeatedly said, “I’m 82, I’ve lived a great life, and I know where I’m going!” We couldn’t ask for more. She was a loving wife, mother, daughter, sister, and friend. She was preceded in death by her parents, Hubert and Margery Jones and her beloved husband of 48 years, Fred Parham. She is survived by: Son, Fred Parham of Durham; Daughters, Beth Parham of Raleigh and Andrea Parham of Raleigh; Sister, Peggy Hoyle of Winston-Salem; Brothers, Tom Jones (Miriam Ash-Jones) of Boiling Springs and Rick Jones of Fayetteville; Various nieces, nephews, cousins, in-laws and friends. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: First Presbyterian Church, 1400 S. Elm Street, Greenville, NC 27858 or to The Service League of Greenville Inpatient Hospice, 920 Wellness Drive, Greenville, NC 27834. Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com.