Public Health

CDC eases guidelines on masks in schools

By Associated Press
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette
 5 days ago

NEW YORK – Vaccinated teachers and students don't need to wear masks inside school buildings, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday in relaxing its COVID-19 guidelines. The changes come amid a national vaccination campaign in which children as young as 12 are eligible to get shots,...

