David Sylvester Morris

Daily Reflector
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDavid Sylvester Morris (also known as "T-Bone"), 65, passed away on Wednesday, June 9, 2021. A graveside service was held Friday at 4 pm in Pinewood Memorial Park. David was born on November 6, 1955 in Bethel, NC. Son of Sylvester and Dorothy Smith Morris, he lived his entire life in the Belvoir community and was a graduate of North Pitt High School. He was employed in Pinetops at ABB Power T&D for 17 years. Prior to this employment, David farmed and was a swine producer, also working for Carolina Leaf Tobacco Company in Greenville. Outside of work, David was an avid NASCAR fan. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. David was preceded in death by his father. He is survived by his mother, Dorothy (Dot) Morris; sisters Linda Morris Smith (Rick) and Sylvia Jean Morris Moore (Bucky); brother, Edward Morris (Deborah); nieces & nephews, Vanessa Smith, Adrienne Smith Covington (Robert), Louis Moore, and Anna Grace Morris Whaley (Brandon) and great niece, Olivia Moore. Memorials may be made to Belvoir Volunteer Fire Department, 4189 NC Hwy 33, Greenville NC 27834; or to Falkland Rescue Squad, P.O. Drawer AN, Falkland, NC 27827. Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory.

