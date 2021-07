STEUBENVILLE — The travels as part of his bid for a seat in the U.S. Senate next year brought U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan, D-Niles, to downtown Steubenville Friday afternoon. Ryan is in his 10th term representing Ohio’s 13th Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives. He was the first from his party to declare a run for the Senate seat being vacated by Sen. Rob Portman, R-Cincinnati, next year.