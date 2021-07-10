Cancel
Politics

Haiti's interim leaders ask US to deploy troops

By Associated Press
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette
 5 days ago

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti – Haiti's interim government said Friday it asked the U.S. to deploy troops to protect key infrastructure as it tries to stabilize the country and prepare the way for elections in the aftermath of the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse. “We definitely need assistance, and we've asked our...

Clément Noël
Joseph Vincent
#Assassination#Panama#Fbi#Port Au Prince#The Associated Press#Senate#French#Colombians#Fbi#Homeland Security#Haitian National Police#The Haitian Americans
Americas
Politics
The Independent

Video from Haiti assassination shows attacker with American accent shout ‘DEA operation’

At least two US citizens have been detained following the assassination of the Haiti president as video emerged of an attacker yelling "this is a DEA operation" with an American-sounding accent.The footage was taken in the dark of night looking down on the property of Jovenel Moïse, with one of the men using a megaphone to claim they were agents from the US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA). While the US embassy confirmed to the Associated Press that the DEA has an office in the Haitian capital, Department of State spokesman Ned Price denied the US had any involvement in...
Politicsmarketresearchtelecast.com

Haiti does not mourn its president

Of all the problems that plague Clena Dival, the assassination of its president is the least important. Sitting in a miserable section of the street in the Delmas neighborhood next to her business, a basket loaded with products that seem to be hygienic: deodorants, toothpastes, soaps, aspirin, nail polish … The 62-year-old grandmother has been with her head for several days. resting on her hands watching how the dust, the noisy motorcycles, the tap-taps (colored buses) loaded with travelers, the screams of the drivers and the heat of the Caribbean are the only customers who come there.
POTUSNew York Post

Cubans and Haitians fleeing by boat warned against traveling to US

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas on Tuesday vowed to turn away Cuban and Haitian refugees who attempt to arrive in the US by boat amid crises in their countries. “Allow me to be clear: If you take to the sea, you will not come to the United States,” Mayorkas said at a news conference.
AmericasPosted by
AFP

Two of slain Haiti leader's top guards ignore prosecutor's summons

Two senior security officials who had been responsible for protecting Haiti's assassinated president Jovenel Moise failed to answer a summons issued by the Port-au-Prince prosecutor's office, which is leading the investigation, a judicial source told AFP Wednesday. Dimitri Herard, head of Moise's security detail, was a no-show Wednesday, as was Jean Laguel Civil, the president's security coordinator, who had been summoned to appear in court Tuesday, according to an official in the prosecutor's office. Herard was summoned amid suspicions surrounding the apparent ease with which the killers assassinated the head of state. He is also being investigated in Bogota for multiple trips he made to Colombia, the country of origin of most of the members of the suspected hit squad, and to other destinations in South America. Patrick Laurent, a member of the bar of Port-au-Prince, told AFP that "the prosecution can decide to close the file without follow-up or to pass it on to an investigating judge, since it is about a crime."
POTUSPosted by
CNN

What the US really needs to do about Cuba and Haiti

(CNN) — "The United States should intervene militarily." In less than one week, this kind of call to action was made relative to not one, but two, unfolding crises in the Western Hemisphere. In the immediate wake of the assassination of Haiti's President Jovenel Moise, one of the country's interim...
ImmigrationNew York Post

DHS chief warns Cubans, Haitians: Don’t try to reach America by boat

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas had a stern warning Tuesday for Cubans and Haitians thinking of escaping the ongoing unrest in both countries by sailing to the US: Don’t even think about it. “The time is never right to attempt migration by sea,” Mayorkas said during a news conference. “To...

