“A Veteran is someone who, at one point in their life, wrote a blank check payable to the United States of America for an amount up to, and including, their life.”. On Veteran’s Day, everybody takes time to do something we should do every day: Honor and give thanks to the brave men and women who have stepped up and offered to lay down their life in defense of our country, our freedom, and our lives.

MUSIC ・ 1 DAY AGO