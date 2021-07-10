Severe Weather Statement issued for Cass by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-10 00:01:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-10 00:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cass A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1230 AM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN CASS COUNTY At 1201 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Atlantic, moving southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Atlantic, Lewis, Marne, Cold Springs State Park and Atlantic Municipal Airport. This includes Interstate 80 between mile markers 50 and 59. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPHalerts.weather.gov
Comments / 0