Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Chariton, Howard, Macon, Randolph by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-10 00:04:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-10 00:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 200 AM CDT for central and north central Missouri. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Chariton; Howard; Macon; Randolph The National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Chariton County in north central Missouri Randolph County in north central Missouri Northern Howard County in central Missouri Southwestern Macon County in north central Missouri * Until 1245 AM CDT. * At 1204 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles southeast of Marceline, moving southeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Moberly, Marceline, Salisbury, Huntsville, Glasgow, Bevier, Higbee, Keytesville, Callao, Cairo, Armstrong, New Cambria, Renick, Jacksonville, Clifton Hill, Rothville, Prairie Hill and Wien. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH