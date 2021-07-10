Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Maricopa, Pinal by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 22:06:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-09 22:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Maricopa; Pinal The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Maricopa County in south central Arizona Pinal County in southeastern Arizona * Until 1045 PM MST. * At 1006 PM MST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Apache Junction to near San Tan Valley to near Florence, moving west at 55 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Locations impacted include Phoenix, Mesa, Chandler, Gilbert, Tempe, Casa Grande, Apache Junction, Florence, Coolidge, East Mesa, Gold Canyon, Sun Lakes, Maricopa, Queen Creek and Gold Camp. * This includes the following highways AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 154 and 197. AZ Interstate 8 between mile markers 156 and 176. US Highway 60 between mile markers 173 and 212. HAIL...0.88IN WIND...70MPH