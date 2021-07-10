Severe Weather Statement issued for Jewell by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-10 00:04:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-10 00:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Jewell A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1230 AM CDT FOR MITCHELL AND JEWELL COUNTIES At 1204 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Belleville to Cawker City, moving east at 65 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Beloit, Mankato, Cawker City, Glen Elder, Jewell, Tipton, Asherville, Formoso, Simpson, Ionia, Randall, Hunter, Webber, Scottsville, Victor, Lovewell State Park and Montrose. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPHalerts.weather.gov
